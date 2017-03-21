Nigeria: Sex Scandal - Police Re-Arraign Apostle Suleman's Accuser, Stephanie Otobo

Photo: allafrica.com

Apostle Suleman VS Stephanie Otobo saga.

Stephanie Otobo, the Nigerian woman who accused the popular preacher, Johnson Suleman, of infidelity and abuse, has been re-arraigned by police.

Ms. Otobo was charged with blackmail and threat to life, conspiracy, and intent to steal from Mr. Suleman.

Ms. Otobo, a Canada-based singer, was arraigned alongside her associate, Wisdom Godstime, before Magistrate Kikelomo Bukola-Ayeye of the Tinubu Magistrates' Court in Lagos on Monday.

The police had, while seeking a remand order on March 6, accused the duo of "terrorism".

Mrs. Bukola-Ayeye ruled that the police lacked substantial evidence to support the accusation.

The prosecutor, M. A. Animashaun, informed the court that the defendants and others at large allegedly committed the offence at about 10.30 a.m. on February 14, 2017, at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

Mr. Animashaun said the suspects conspired to steal and to extort money from Mr. Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, popularly called Apostle Suleman.

The prosecutor, accusing the suspects of blackmail, added that they "unlawfully demanded the immediate payment of $1million to Otobo by Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the president and founder of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, else she would call a press conference and accuse him of committing adultery with her and thereafter kill him."

Mr. Animashaun said the offences are punishable under sections 411, 301 and 303 of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015.

Stephanie Otobo and her co-defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were granted bail in the sum of N100, 000 each. The case was then adjourned to April 27 for commencement of trial.

This development comes a week after Miss Otobo formally filed a petition asking police to investigate multiple allegations against the preacher.

In a letter to the Lagos State police commissioner, she accused Mr. Suleman of illegal procurement of abortion, threat to life, and attempted murder.

Miss Otobo's petition came days after he told journalists at a press conference that her relationship with Mr. Suleman ended after the preacher began to insist he wanted a sexual activity that involves a threesome.

It also came a week after the police before a Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos on a four-count charge of terrorism, fraud, and blackmail arraigned her.

She denied the charges.

Mr. Suleman has since denied having a relationship with Miss Otobo.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Phrank Shaibu, the pastor denied ever meeting the woman in person, or making any marriage proposal to her. He also denied being involved in Ms. Otobo's reported arrest on March 3.

But, two letters published quoted Ms. Otobo's lawyer, Festus Keyamo, as saying that the Canada-based Nigerian started a relationship with Mr. Suleman in 2015 and became pregnant for him in 2016.