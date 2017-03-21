Photo: The Herald

ZANU-PF youth chairperson for Mazowe district was Monday dragged to the courts for defrauding a land seeker of over $7,000 in a botched property deal.

Jonathan Nhamburo, 35, who also sits in the Lands Committee of the district, appeared before magistrate Elisha Singano facing fraud charges. He was remanded to April 12 on $100 bail.

Nhamburo allegedly acted together with one Durai Mandaza who is still at large after mispresenting to Benitter Kudohwata that they were they were aides to Mashonaland central resident minister Martin Dinha.

Court heard that the trio met in April 2014 when Kudohwata showed some interests in acquiring land in the Concession area.

It is State's case that Nhamburo and Mandaza advised him to first seek a land and resettlement programme scheme form at a cost of $200. The complainant paid the said money to Nhamburo and his accomplice and was given the form.

Nhamburo allegedly then told Kudohwata to pay $600 in order to fast track the allocation, saying the money was to be given to the District Administrator (DA).

The money was again paid and, after three months, they told Kudohwata that he had been given land on Zanado farm in Concession measuring 20 hectares.

Court heard they then went to see the DA Willard Masimba and the complainant was told that the procedure required that he obtains a permit first before settling in the land.

Kudohwata waited in vain to get the permit and each time he checked with the accused he was made to pay money for airtime and fuel to process the document.

Court heard that he paid the money $2,640 towards this process until in December the same year when he threatened to report the case to the police.

Nhamburo told him that he had been given another farm as the initial was given to another person.

Kudohwata was supposedly given another fake document by Nhamburo and asked to pay $1,000 as farm facilitation fee.

Nhamburo allegedly demanded another token for facilitation and was given a car worth $3,000.

However, after recognising that nothing was materialising, the complainant made follow up with the DA who told him that all the documents he had been given were fake and also that no land had been allocated to him.