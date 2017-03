On Sunday 19 March, a doctor named Allwell Orji was reported to have jumped off the Third Mainland bridge into the Lagoon with search till ongoing to bring him out dead or alive.

Yesterday, a picture of a young male nurse who co-incidentally bears same name as the doctor circulated online as the 'jumping' doctor. It is now clear that it was a case of mistaken identity.

The young nurse has now spoken out saying he was not even in Lagos at the time of the sad event