Owerri — A native doctor identified has reportedly died, while having a sex romp with an alleged prostitute in a brothel at Anara, Isiala Mbano local council area of Imo State.

Vanguard gathered that the late native doctor, hailed from Ehime Mbano local government area, also of Imo State, "was having a good time with the sex worker when death came calling".

An unconfirmed story that made the round in the community had it that the deceased usually visited the brothel to not only assuage his sexual appetite, but to also buy used condoms containing human sperms from the sex workers.

"Nobody knows exactly what he did with the used condoms, but some people were of the view that he may have been using it to prepare concoctions for his clients", a villager told Vanguard.

Although the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, a deputy superintendent of police, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident, a police officer at the Anara police station, who spoke on strict grounds of anonymity, however confirmed the incident.

He told Vanguard that they got wind of the incident and rushed to the scene, "some people who claimed to be close members of the dead man's family, equally came and took the corpse away, stressing that they were not interested in making the incident a police matter".

Answering another question, the police officer said that the deceased man's family did not make any formal report to the police on the matter, adding that there was nothing they could have done in the circumstance.