21 March 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: I Don't Want to Be a Ghanaian Artist, I Want to Be Like Wizkid - Kuami Eugene

Photo: Kuami Eugene/Facebook
Kuami Eugene.
By Alex Ohene

Up and coming Ghanaian musician signed to Lynx Entertainment, Kuami Eugene plans not to be like any Ghanaian artiste.

The young musician nominated for the unsung category of the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in a chat with MzGee of Hitz FM said it is his aim to conquer Africa within few years so he is trying very hard to follow the footsteps of Nigerian recording artist, songwriter and performer Wizkid.

"I'm aiming at being a Wizkid kind of artiste. I mean Ghana is big and we have good artistes but I don't want to be a Ghanaian artiste. I want to be recognized all over the world and that is what I'm working hard towards." he said.

Detailing his plans to put him on the international platform as he wishes, the former contestant of MTN Hitmaker disclosed, "hard work and my management will play a vital role.

I barely sleep, I write a lot, I produce a lot and I have 25 beats awaiting anybody who is ready to feature me.

I'm really working hard".

Zionfelix.net gathers that Kuami Eugene wrote, produced and mastered MzVee's "Rewind" single, which features him.

