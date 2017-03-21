Zimbabwe: Mine Ownership Dispute Turns Nasty As Minister's Security Fire At Rivals

A LONG-standing dispute over the ownership of a Masvingo gold mine between mines deputy minister Fred Moyo and businessman Tinaye Hove turned nasty Saturday when security hired to guard the property by Moyo shot and left for dead the top government official's rivals.

Moyo is linked to Tambanashe Enterprises, which has been mining for gold on the property while Hove is director with Two Flags (Pvt) Ltd which claims legal ownership of Lennox Mine, the property at the centre of the fierce tug-of-war.

"I was shot at together with my five workers and one local resident was also brutally assaulted at our mine by the Cobra Security guards who were commanded by Edgar Mashindi, the illegal gold miner representing the deputy minister of mines Fred Moyo," Hove told NewZimbabwe.com from his Masvingo base on Monday.

"One of us is critically ill after being shot at on the chest."

Hove could not tell what type of a rifle was used during the incident.

The businessman is adamant he is the mine's rightful owner as per a High Court order which granted his company legal ownership of the lucrative mine.

He says he bought the mine from the previous company, Reedbuck Investments' liquidator in 2003.

Even after the purchase, Hove said, the ministry of mines still refused to transfer ownership into the hands of Two Flags.

One of the workers who were injured during the skirmishes.

Instead, the ministry chose to temporarily transfer mining rights to Larmona, Moyo's company which later transferred the rights to Tambanashe Enterprises, in which the minister also has interest.

The decision prompted a High Court battle with the mines ministry which resulted in a ruling ordering the ministry to transfer title into the ownership of Hove's company.

Although Two Flags now holds title to the mine, the deputy minister has continued to mine for gold at the facility creating intense rivalry which culminated in the violent weekend incident.

"There is still co-existence at the mine," Hove said.

"We went there with the Messenger of Court to provide security as per the court order delivered on the 14th of March 2017.

"Then on Saturday we were attacked because these illegal miners wanted to move ore from the mine."

Following the incident, Hove and his workers opened cases of attempted murder, malicious injury to property and aggravated assault with Mashava police station.

The deputy minister could not be readily reached to give his side of the story.