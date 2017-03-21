Ghana: Akosua Puni Will Employ Ghanaians At Club FC Como

Wife of Michael Essien Akosua Puni is planning to employ Ghanaians at her newly acquired FC Como in an aim of giving back to the society.

Mrs. Essien, wife of Ghanaian international Michael Essien acquired the Lega Pro side (FC Como) for £206,000 facing no competition in an auction.

The club had been cash strapped before the arrival of Mrs Essien and now she is looking to re-energize the club with the introduction of Ghanaian footballers and Ghanaian business men to help revive the club.

The powerful woman is the head of the Michael Essien foundation.