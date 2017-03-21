Ghana - Many Dead in Waterfall Accident

Ghana’s president has offered his condolences to the families of victims of a freak accident at a popular… Read more »

Ghanaians mourn waterfall dead. At least 18 people, mainly high school students, have died after a large tree fell on them at a popular waterfall spot in Kintampo, Ghana, police say.The students were swimming during a storm when the freak accident happened, local police chief OwusuBoampong told the media.Twenty-two others were injured and are being treated at local hospitals.Rescue teams used chainsaws to cut through the fallen tree and free those trapped underneath, local media report.President Nana Akufo-Addohas tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims.

