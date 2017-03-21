Chad - Cave Paintings Defaced

New African Union Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat officially takes up his post on Tuesday. But who is Faki and what… Read more »

Chad's culture minister says that ancient cave paintings at a world heritage site have been defaced. Mahamat Saleh Haroun told the AFP news agency that unknown vandals had scrawled over the 4000-year-old depictions of animals and people that decorate the sandstone caves of the Ennedi Plateau in the north-east of the country. When Mr Haroun became culture minister in February, he said one of his aims was to promote the country's tourist sites. The natural and cultural landscape of the Ennedi Massif was declared a world heritage site last year by UN cultural agency Unesco.

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.