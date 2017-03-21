21 March 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: End Extreme Capitalism - Iyambo

By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale

VICE President Nickey Iyambo called on Namibians to halt old practices which promote the extreme form of capitalism with only a few of the same people empowering themselves.

He said this at the Governors Regional Development Programme gala dinner held on the eve of Independence Day at Rundu, Kavango East. Iyambo delivered the keynote address on behalf of President Hage Geingob.

The programme is a grassroots support initiative in which Namsov Enterprise works through the governor's office for the development of the regions.

"The solo empowerment approach of profit at all cost only for me, my family and friends should come to an end," Iyambo said.

He added that Namibia should rather strive for a welfare state that will include all communities into the mainstream of the economy.

He also said that the private sector supporting government with the implementation of the New Equitable Economic Empowerment Framework when it is ready, will ensure that all Namibians will feel a sense of ownership of the resources.

"This, in turn, will ensure the continued peace, stability and freedom which we have fought for," Iyambo said.

He also used the platform to address the issue of racism and tribalism.

"Let us approach our differences with maturity and cool-heads to find collective solutions and not through conflict, insults, enmity and them versus us attitude."

Also speaking at the dinner, Namsov Fishing Enterprise chief sustainability officer Tuna Willem reaffirmed their support towards the Governors Regional Development Programme.

They gave each region N$500 000 through the offices of the governors.

