South Africa: Marikana Massacre - 'He Is Fine, Let Him Die'

It's been four-and-a-half years since the Marikana Massacre. This weekend the sons of one of the mineworkers, Modisaotsile Van Wyk Sagalala, found out how their father allegedly died. By GREG NICOLSON.

No one knows exactly when Modisaotsile Van Wyk Sagalala died. The 60-year-old was shot twice by police on 16 August 2012, at Marikana's deadly "scene two". The circumstances were never fully explained.

Sagalala was the sole breadwinner for his mother and two sons, Hendrik and David. Preparing for retirement, he had started building his dream home.

"I want to see where my father died and how he died," his son, David Sagalala, told the Marikana Commission of Inquiry. "I want those responsible for his death to be arrested and brought to justice because everyone who breaks the law must be held accountable."

According to police, Sagalala was one of three people who died in hospital, but four-and-a-half years after the Marikana Massacre evidence has emerged that he died in a police vehicle at a detention centre, and multiple police officers lied to cover-up the circumstances of his death.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been investigating SAPS officials since the 2015 release of retired Judge Ian Farlam's Marikana...