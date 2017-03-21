20 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Ezemvelo Investigating Cheetah Attack

Photo: Patricia Tricorache
(file photo).

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife officials are investigating a cheetah attack at a lodge in which a teenager was injured, a spokesperson said on Monday.

"Our regional office is investigating the facility to determine if it has all necessary permits to do the activities that it is currently conducting. We trust that the investigation will take two weeks or so," Musa Mntambo said on Monday.

According to Radio New Zealand, Dave Driver and his family were touring the Emdoneni safari park, in KwaZulu-Natal, last Wednesday.

The family, along with a group of around 20 other people, was allowed to pet two cheetahs while guides supervised.

Driver's wife Mandy, said that as they left the enclosure, a cheetah that appeared restless walked through the group and pushed her 14-year-old son Isaac to the ground.

The radio report quoted Mandy as saying her husband grabbed the cheetah and held it down. The teen reportedly sustained injuries to his back and shoulder.

Source: News24

