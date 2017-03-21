20 March 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Zanzibar Starts to Pay Power Bill, Spared Blackout

By Beatrice Materu

Zanzibar has started to offset its outstanding debt with the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Ltd (Tanesco).

Tanzania's Minister of Energy and minerals Sospeter Mhongo said that Zanzibar had paid some Tsh10 billion ($4,384,230) to the power utility firm and would continue to pay its debt henceforth. Zanzibar Electricity Corporation (Zeco) owed Tanesco Tsh121 billion ($54.1 million).

"With four days left of the 14-day grace period, the Isle residents have been spared a blackout," said Prof Muhongo in a statement.

Earlier this month, President John Magufuli directed Tanesco to disconnect large defaulters, including the Zanzibar government.

"I am told the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has not paid Tsh121 billion. You (Tanesco) are not politicians... you should stick to your professional obligations...just cut power supply. I've said that regardless of whether it's State House, police, army or schools, no defaulter should be spared. Tanesco is unable to improve services because of unpaid government debts," said President Magufuli.

Last week, Zanzibar's Minister of State in the second vice president's office, Mohammed Aboud said that the matter was being addressed.

"We have already embarked on initiatives to put this issue behind us once and for all. We have also directed Zeco not to accumulate new debt," said Mr Aboud.

Zanzibari President, Ali Mohamed Shein had argued then that no "serious government" could take such action since the debt had been outstanding for many years.

"The debt has been there for more than 20 years now, ever since I was the Vice President to the Union government. But if power is indeed going to be disconnected then we are ready to go back and use paraffin lamps," he said.

