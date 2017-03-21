South Africa: Man Charged for Opening False Hijacking Case

press release

Kwazulu — Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa issued a stern warning to those who come to police stations and open false cases. "We cannot tolerate such behaviour from those people who waste police resources by opening false cases. Those who will be found to be guilty of opening false cases will be dealt with accordingly and will be harshly prosecuted."

This follows after a man went to Phoenix police station to open a false hijacking case. On 27 February 2017 Dumisani Mkhize alleged that he was driving his motor vehicle along Malandela road in KwaMashu. While crossing the robots, it is alleged that he was intercepted by another vehicle with four armed occupants. The suspects allegedly hijacked him of his vehicle. The victim was later dropped off. The suspects fled in his vehicle. A case of hijacking was opened at Phoenix police station.

On 9 March 2017 the vehicle was recovered at Greenwood Park area. Through investigation, it appeared that the same vehicle, a green Opel Astra, was allegedly involved in two accidents at Greenwood Park area and the driver fled the scenes. The victim was thoroughly questioned and he later admitted that he opened a false case to the police station. The police immediately arrested him and was charged with defeating the ends of justice. He appeared in the Phoenix Magistrates' Court on 10 March 2017 and the case was remanded until 24 April 2017 for further investigation.