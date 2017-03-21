20 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman in Court for Allegedly Plotting to Kill Husband

A 53-year-old woman appeared briefly in the White River Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly conspiring to kill her husband.

Maria Ferreira, of Ponta do Oura, in Mozambique, was denied bail and would remain in custody until her next appearance on March 27, Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Dineo Sekgotodi said.

According to a police source who asked not to be identified, she was arrested on Sunday after the hitman was allegedly paid to kill her husband.

The hit was planned to happen near Malalane, Mpumalanga, on Sunday, when the couple were due to return to Mozambique after visiting a friend in White River.

The alleged hitman and Ferreira met and she allegedly gave him R500 for petrol and R20 000 for the murder. After the payment was made, she was arrested.

Police have since uncovered new information that this was Ferreira's third marriage, and that both previous husbands were murdered.

Her second husband was stabbed seven times in front of his house in Bronkhorstspruit in 2012. He was changing a flat tyre at the time. The case is still under investigation. Her other husband was also murdered, the police source said.

Source: News24

South Africa

