South Africa: SACP, ANC Alliance On Shaky Ground, Thanks to Zupta, Molefe and Social Grants Crisis

Tired of having to take responsibility for dubious actions and poor decisions of the ANC and government that it does not agree with, the SA Communist Party has put its alliance partner on terms - change the way the alliance operates or potentially face contesting elections against the SACP. By JILLIAN GREEN.

The SA Communist Party is holding internal discussions about whether to actively campaign to have President Jacob Zuma removed.

On Sunday, City Press reported that during a bilateral meeting between the alliance partners on Monday March 13, the SACP gave the ANC an ultimatum - revoke the Guptas' citizenship, kick former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe out of Parliament and investigate Sassa, or the party would up the ante and start a campaign for Zuma to step down.

But speaking to Daily Maverick, second deputy Secretary-General of the SACP, Solly Mapaila said while Monday's discussions focused on the Guptas, Molefe and Sassa, they were not used as an ultimatum to start a campaign against Zuma.

"That (the Zuma campaign) was an internal discussion that should not be in the public domain," Mapaila said, adding that he would not comment on it further.

Since last year, the SACP has called...