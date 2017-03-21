20 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zille's Colonialism Views Not What DA Stands for - Maimane

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Eric Miller/WEF
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille (file photo).

Premier Helen Zille's views on colonialism are inconsistent with what the DA stands for, party leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday.

The matter had "serious consequences", he said during a door-to-door campaign in Pietermaritzburg.

"Any view that seeks to undermine the pact that the DA took in 1994 to work together as all races is a view that is inconsistent with what the DA stand for."

She had been referred to a disciplinary hearing and he would let the party's federal legal commission do its job. The rule of law applied to everyone in the party, regardless of their position.

"I don't share the views and we will continue to fight for a South Africa for all, a South Africa where all races can stand together."

Zille caused an uproar on social media when she tweeted on Thursday that not every aspect of European colonialism was bad.

"For those claiming legacy of colonialism was only negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc," she wrote.

"Getting onto an aeroplane now and won't get onto the Wi-Fi so that I can cut off those who think EVERY aspect of colonial legacy was bad."

She later apologised and said her tweets were not intended as a defence of colonialism.

Maimane was speaking to residents of Ward 32 in the city ahead of their by-election on March 29. The ward's DA councillor resigned and joined the ANC within 30 days of the local government elections in August last year.

Maimane told residents that the party wanted to do away with corruption and deliver services to the people.

He met unemployed Joyce Frankis, 49, who lives with her nine children and four grandchildren.

Frankis told Maimane that life was unfair. They applied for government jobs but were overlooked because of nepotism and corruption, she claimed.

Maimane said the DA intended creating opportunities for people like Frankis.

Source: News24

More on This

ANC's 'African Racial Nationalism' a Threat to Opposition Party?

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has warned of the "dangers" of the DA adopting the ANC policy of "African racial… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.