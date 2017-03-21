21 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Quade Cooper Suspended for Three Weeks

Reds and Wallabies flyhalf Quade Cooper has been suspended for three weeks following his red card against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Cooper was sent off in the 47th minute of the clash - the Lions went on to win 44-14 - after his high tackle on Lions centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg. The SANZAR Judicial Committee on Tuesday confirmed that Cooper would miss the next three rounds of Super Rugby actions. They said the following in a statement: "Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the Player and submissions from his legal representative, Mark Martin QC, the Judicial Committee accepted the guilty plea of the Player under Law 10.4(e) Dangerous tackling of an Opponent.

"With respect to sanction the Judicial Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid range entry point of 6 weeks. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's admission of guilt, his remorse and the fact that the Player had a good disciplinary record having not come under notice since 2012, the Judicial Committee reduced the suspension to 3 weeks.

"The Player is therefore suspended for 3 weeks, up to and including Saturday 8 April 2017."

