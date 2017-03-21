South Africa: Bail Denied to Alleged Fraudster

The Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court denied bail on Monday morning to a woman who fraudulently misrepresented herself to unsuspecting small business owners in the North West province.

The Hawks in the North West arrested Aletta Mathabo Moeti, 46, on Friday while they were investigating an ongoing case, following claims that she had allegedly defrauded several small business owners.

"The Hawks were conducting an investigation when they found out. We are still investigating. So far, we have obtained 12 statements from different victims," said Manase Phukubye of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) .

The woman had apparently claimed to be an official who was able to receive tenders from the North West premier's office and the premier himself, Supra Mahumapelo. She would then partner with the small business owners for tenders which were non-existent.

The accused was remanded in custody, and she will appear again on March 27 for a formal bail application.

Source: News24