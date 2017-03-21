20 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bail Denied to Alleged Fraudster

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court denied bail on Monday morning to a woman who fraudulently misrepresented herself to unsuspecting small business owners in the North West province.

The Hawks in the North West arrested Aletta Mathabo Moeti, 46, on Friday while they were investigating an ongoing case, following claims that she had allegedly defrauded several small business owners.

"The Hawks were conducting an investigation when they found out. We are still investigating. So far, we have obtained 12 statements from different victims," said Manase Phukubye of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) .

The woman had apparently claimed to be an official who was able to receive tenders from the North West premier's office and the premier himself, Supra Mahumapelo. She would then partner with the small business owners for tenders which were non-existent.

The accused was remanded in custody, and she will appear again on March 27 for a formal bail application.

Source: News24

South Africa

We Have No Right to Pull the Country Backwards - Zuma

South Africans had no right to pull the country backwards, President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.