20 March 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Uganda: Clean Up Your House, Museveni Tells Police At Kaweesi Requiem Mass

By Charles Mpagi Mwanguhya

President Yoweri Museveni has turned the heat on the police force following the killing of one of its most senior officers and two juniors, asking it to "clean up your house" and warning that the institution is "also contributing to the killing of our people."

While eulogising the fallen assistant inspector general of police Andrew Felix Kaweesi at the requiem mass on Monday, President Museveni said that the police force has been infiltrated by criminals.

He told inspector general of Police Kale Kayihura, "Kale, you must clean up the police especially the CID group."

AIGP Kaweesi was gunned down March 17 a few meters from the gate of his house in Kulambiro, a suburb of Kampala. He died alongside his driver Godfrey Wambeyo and bodyguard Kenneth Erau.

President Museveni blamed the rising cases of crime in Uganda on corruption and the lack of confidence between the police and the public.

Kaweesi's murder follows a string of assassinations in Uganda in recent times including that of the army major Mohammed Kiggundu and his bodyguard, who were executed in broad daylight, a deputy director of public prosecution Joan Kagezi and at least 10 muslim clerics.

President Museveni also accused the police of bungling investigations.

"In the case of Kagezi, the evidence was very clear," he said.

President Museveni has ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in urban areas, a project he said would cost Ush400 billion ($110 million).

The requiem mass for the late Kaweesi is taking place at Rubaga cathedral in Kampala. He will be buried at his ancestral home in Lwengo On Tuesday March 21.

The driver, Kenneth Erau is to be buried in Amuria, eastern Uganda on Monday March 20.

