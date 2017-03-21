South Africa: Multiple Vehicle Pile-Up On the N12

The number of people who have been injured or have died remains unclear following a multiple vehicle pile-up on the N12 near Putfontein, Gauteng, on Tuesday morning.

Netcare 911's Chris Botha told News24 that one person had died, one was critically injured and about 60 people had sustained minor to serious injuries in an accident involving 14 vehicles.

However, Ekurhuleni Disaster Management spokesperson William Tlali, who was at the scene, said more than 30 people had been injured and 29 vehicles were involved. He did not report any deaths.

He said the east bound section of the freeway had been closed to traffic.

The accident happened at around 06:30, opposite Cloverdene informal settlement, between the Putfontein on ramp and Daveton off ramp.

It is believed that motorists were distracted by heavy mist, which obscured their vision.

Patients were treated and taken to various hospitals around Ekurhuleni.

The vehicles involved included trucks, minibus taxis, bakkies and cars.

