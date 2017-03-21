21 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Murder and Attempted Murder Suspects Nabbed

Potchefstroom — Police in Hartebeesfontein have arrested six suspects aged between 19 and 27 on Monday, 20 March 2017 on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The suspects' arrest comes after two alleged gangs, at Tigane Township near Hartbeesfontein, were involved in an alleged physical altercation on Sunday, 19 March 2017 at about 21:30 where one person died and the other admitted at a hospital.

The fight allegedly started at a local tavern. The police were called and managed to calm and separated the gang members. The latter allegedly went to another place where their fight continued that led to the alleged fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man several times. The man died on the scene while another one, aged 29 was rushed to hospital where he is recuperating. The suspects were arrested on Monday, 20 March 2017. Two other suspects are still at large and investigation continues.

