South Africa: Rooi Els Blaze Contained After Two Homes Destroyed

Overstand Municipality fire teams on Tuesday continued to monitor hotspots after a fire which destroyed two houses and damaged four others in Rooi Els had been contained.

The inferno, which broke out on Sunday morning, is under control but flare ups may occur due to wind conditions, fire chief Lester Smith told News24 on Tuesday.

What started as a vegetation fire between Rooi Els and Pringle Bay two days ago destroyed two homes and a caravan while damaging four houses as wind fanned the flames.

A helicopter was dispatched for an aerial attack on Monday morning, with resources from the City of Cape Town, the Overstrand, Cape Nature and Working on Fire deployed to contain the fire.

Ground teams from the Overstrand remained at the scene to extinguish the remaining hotspots, Smith said, and hot and dry conditions coupled with the wind meant that flare ups remain a possibility.

The cause of the fire is being probed by Enviro Wildfire Services investigator Rob Erasmus, Smith said.

Source: News24