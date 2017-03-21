21 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: House Robbery Suspects Appear in Court

Potchefstroom — Two suspects aged 32 and 35 are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 22 March 2017 on a charge of house robbery.

It is alleged that a 47-year-old man was attacked by three unknown suspects armed with a firearm, knife and a tile cutter at his house at about 09:00 in November 2016 just when he was about to leave his house to go to work. They allegedly pushed him back inside the house, where they held his wife, a domestic worker and a gardener at gunpoint and tied all of them with their shoelaces.

They allegedly hit the couple with firearms and in the process, the wife sustained serious facial injuries. The suspects threatened to burn them with an iron and tried force the gardener to rape the man's wife. They allegedly took a firearm, jewellery, and an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe after forcing the wife to open it. They then ransacked the house and took other belongings such as sunglasses, a wallet with bank cards, watches and garage remote controls.

The victims were taken to the bathroom where their mouths were shut with sellotape. The suspects fled the scene after locking the victims inside. The incident was reported to the police and the suspects were traced until their apprehension on Monday, 20 March 2017 at the same court they are expected to appear on 22 March 2017. They were identified when appearing for another house robbery case happened in Klerksdorp earlier in the month of March.

