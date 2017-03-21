21 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: JMPD Officer in ICU After Being Shot During Roadblock

A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officer is in ICU in hospital after he was shot while conducting a stop and search roadblock in Ivory Park on Monday.

MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun said on Tuesday that two JMPD officers were conducting a roadblock on Freedom Drive in Ivory Park Extension 2 at around 12:20 when they pulled over a suspicious looking white bakkie.

"Four male occupants exited the vehicle and one gunman fired his R5-automatic rifle at the officers," Sun said.

The officers returned fire with their 9mm service pistols and during the exchange, one of the officers was shot in the arm and leg.

The suspects fled the scene and the vehicle was later recovered at Tembisa Hostel.

No arrests have been made, he said.

During further investigations, it was revealed that the suspects had also robbed a business near the vicinity where the officers were conducting their operation.

"This is the second incident during the past month where gunmen opened fire on JMPD officers with R5-automatic rifles. It is cause for concern that criminals in the city are so heavily armed," Sun said.

Source: News24

