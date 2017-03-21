21 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Body of Drowning Victim Recovered

Potchefstroom — Today, 21 March 2017, Police Divers in the province retrieved a 12-year-old boy's body from a dam in Geysdorp near Delareyville.

The retrieval of the body emanated from a tireless search by the Divers that started yesterday, 20 March 2017 in the morning following a drowning incident that occurred on Sunday, 19 March 2017. It is alleged that the victim and four other boys fell from a tube that was pulled by a boat. Allegedly, the other boys aged between 12 and 13 were successfully rescued by the boat operator while the victim drowned.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation and no one has been arrested at this stage.

