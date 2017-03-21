Ethiopia: Ministry Intensifying Emerging States Girls' Education

The Ministry of Education calls for intensified effort to sustain recorded success in promoting girls' education and gender equality in emerging States.

Speaking at a consultative forum held recently here, Education Minister Gender Directorate Director Elisabeth Gesese said the ministry has been engaged in addressing challenges of women education across all spectrum.

The ministry believes that economic growth, poverty reduction and sustainable human development can hardly been achieved without investing in women.

According to Elisabeth, gender equality is fundamental human right and critical development issue. In this regard, the ministry is committed to promote gender equality across all sectors. Women empowerment is also key to break the cycle of povert, the Director added.

"Gender equality and women empowerment is constitutional right and part and parcel of sustainable development issues. Hence, all stakeholders should come forth giving prime focus on empowering women. Enrollment should not be an end, girls need to have their education completed in a productive manner," she noted.

So far emerging states have registered commendable success but much needs to be done to address challenges in a coordinated manner.

Women empowerment has gained momentum in Afar, Somalia, Benishangul-Gumuz and Gambela States. "The number of girls' enrollment in general, basic alternative and higher educations is going up but still needs further scaling up."

Ministry Adult and Non Formal Education Senior Expert Eshetu Yimer for his part said that Benishangul-Gumuz State has commendable experience in adult education. Most of the sights are functional and the practitioners are also well informed about the program. The State's Education Bureau, Gender and HIV Unit Office Coordinator Kerima Sahle for her part said: "we do have challenges in pre-primary schools in terms academic achievements due to cultural impacts. Stakeholders are working closely to address forced marriage and other gender-based violence.