21 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Somalia: Justified Accord 2017 Exercise Opens Transitioning Amisom to Somali-Led Mission At Focus

By Leulseged Worku

The U.S. Military, in partnership with AMISOM troop and police contributing countries, Allies, the African Union, and other international organizations launched a five-day table top exercise Justified Accord 2017 (JA17), at Peace Support Training Center here.

Ethiopia has shown commitment and long track record in participating in peacekeeping missions for the past five decades, said Col. Dr. Elias Seyoum, Head Representative of Ethiopian Peace Support Training Center and also Head of the Research Department of the Center during the event.

"The main purpose of the exercise is to enhance AMISOM Troop/Police Contributing Countries and other partners to work on multi- dimensional capabilities based on analysis of the current situation to support AMISOM," he said.

According to Elias, the exercise is a good opportunity to participants to share mission related experience and knowledge acquired from various missions. "Understanding the value of peace and security, the country is playing a key role in the region."

He further explained the objective of the exercise saying: "Its aim is to identify and examine the issue related to transitioning control to a Somali-led mission."

Also, U.S. Army Africa Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Jon A. Jensen said Justified Accord does link with previous exercise in that we will spend the week looking at a very specific scenario instead of a general one.

According to him, this year almost 100 participants from a total of eight nations have gathered to increase interoperability and ability to maintain peace.

