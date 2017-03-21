21 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Calls On Proper Proclamation Implementation

By Alazar Shiferaw

Finance and Economic Cooperation Ministry underscored that a proper implementation of financial administration proclamation No. 970/2008 would strengthen the country's financial administration and ensure accountability.

Briefing journalists on the proclamation recently, Public Relations and Information Directorate Director Haji Ibsa said apart from offering a series of internal audit training, effective implementation of the financial rules and procedures vis-a- vis the amended proclamation is a must in a bid to utilize government budget properly.

According to him, using financial rules and procedures, senior officials have responsibilities for scrutinizing their respective office spending. " They have to step up efforts in realizing viable financial administration system in the country."

