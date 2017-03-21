21 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: GERD Studies Progressing As Per Schedule - Ministry

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bilal Derso

The two consulting firms chosen to conduct studies on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) have been carrying out their operations as per schedule, according to Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity.

Water, Irrigation and Electricity Minister Dr. Eng. Sileshi Bekele stated that the firms have been conducting their studies since last month and the study is progressing according to schedule.

"The three countries would meet soon to monitor the progress of the study," the minister said, adding that the two firms are expected to complete their studies and submit the report within 11 months.

The Tripartite National Technical Committee of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt agreed the French BRL, the main firm to conduct 70% of the study, while the other France-based Artelia sub-contracting 30 % of the task.

The consulting firms were selected to conduct two studies on the possible socio-economic impact of the dam on lower riparian countries.

Meanwhile, Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of GERD announced its plan to collect 1.8 billion Birr from various fund raising programs as part of the 6th anniversary of the commencement of the dam.

The office noted that the stated sum would be secured from bond sells, GERD trophy tours, SMS, lottery sale, among others.

Ethiopians home and abroad have so far made a 9.6-billion Birr contribution for the 6,450MW hydro-power project, the office stated.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia Committed to Deepen EU Ties - Premier

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said Ethiopia committed to strengthen its strategic partnership with the European… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.