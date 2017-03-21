21 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia, China Keen On Bolstering Cooperation

By Tsegay Hagos

Ethiopia and China have agreed to take their trade, investment and infrastructural cooperation to a higher level.

President Dr. Mulatu Teshome received Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi at the national palace here yesterday.

Asia-Oceania Directorate Director General Tsegeab Kebebew, who attended the talks, told reporters that China has been playing huge role in Ethiopia's development strategy.

He added that massive infrastructural projects have been undertaking by Chinese companies and the discussion between the President and the Councilor was intended to lure more Chinese companies to come and invest here.

Tsegeab affirmed that China would be also committed to ensure peace and security in Africa in general and the Horn region in particular.

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi for his part said both sides discussed ways of pushing forward the comprehensive strategic partnership between Ethiopia and China.

"There are a lot of complimentary interest between the two countries. Our cooperation in political, economic, scientific, culture and other areas has brought noticeable results. We have to transform the achievements to even higher level," he insisted.

He added that China will continue providing the necessary supports to Ethiopia so as to sustain its fast economic growth.

A forum entitled: 'One belt One Road' would discuss Africa's infrastructural developments in the coming May in China, it was learnt.

