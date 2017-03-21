Ethiopia: Salhadin Sinks AC Leopards of Congo

Ethiopian giants Saint George ace striker Salhadin Said scored twice, one in each half to sink AC Leopards of Congo Brazzaville with a 2-0 margin in the CAF Champions' League second leg that took place at the Addis Ababa Stadium on Sunday.

In the first leg St. George had a deserved 1-0 away win in Dolisie. Mintesenot Adane who was red-carded late in the game scored the lone goal in the first leg.

With 1-0 advantage going through to the group stage was a certainty prior to the game. Mintesnote predicted that his side's progress to the next lucrative stage is highly likely. As expected St. George scored the opener in the 19th minute though Saladin.

The score remained 1-0 at the interval. In the injury time Salhadin sealed the score line at 2-0. That means St. George won with an aggregate 3-0 result.

The crowd began flooding to the stadium early in the morning. The fans were singing and dancing in all places in the town hours before the kick off. It seems the end result was a foregone conclusion before the match when one looks at the fans joyful face all through.

The stadium that was packed to capacity was opened before noon. By 3: 00pm in the afternoon it was overcrowded. Many were forced to return home as the doors were closed minutes before the play was in action.

AC Leopards Coach Patrick Aussems admitted defeat. He said that their opponents have an overwhelming superiority in both the first and second legs. "For me it is now difficult to know what to say. We have serious problems inside the team and we have to identify those problems," the coach said.

He added: after a 1-0 deficit on home ground, my plan in Addis Ababa was to play offensive football to bounce back but that didn't work. We have to do many things to make improvements in the days ahead.

The double goal scorer Salhadin Said said that the 2-0 win gave us the confidence to do more in the group stage.

"There are more matches to be played in the group stage and hopefully we will make advances in the competitions," Salhadin added.

It is true that the result was a huge accomplishment for St. George who will now enter the group phase of the tournament which has been expanded from eight to 16 clubs.

Meanwhile, reports from other media indicate that Democratic Republic of Congo club TP Mazembe were the major casualties of the CAF Champions League last-32 stage that was completed at the weekend.

The five-time African champions from mining hub Lubumbashi could only draw 0-0 with CAPS United of Zimbabwe in Harare and lost the tie on away goals.

CAPS caused a first leg shock the previous weekend by drawing 1-1 in the DR Congo after taking a 45-second lead.

It is the first time in 14 attempts since the premier African club competition was remodelled in 1997 that Mazembe have fallen at the first qualifying hurdle.

CAPS were unexpected giant-killers as they struggled to oust modest Lioli of Lesotho in the preliminary round last month.

The Harare-based outfit made early exits in three previous Champions League appearances.

Record eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt survived two late first-half scares to hold Wits 0-0 in South Africa and advance 1-0 on aggregate.

A header from Frank Mhango forced a great save by Sherif Ekramy and the Malawian struck the post from the resulting corner.

Five-time African title-holders Zamalek of Egypt were comfortable overall winners despite losing 2-1 to Enugu Rangers in Nigeria.

Etoile Sahel of Tunisia, the only club to win all five CAF competitions, defeated AS Tanda 2-1 in the Cote d'Ivoire having built a three-goal lead at home.