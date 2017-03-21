Ethiopia: Youths and the Cultivation of Democracy

opinion

According to some experts, youth marks an age milestone positive thinking proves manifest. It is a time when physical as well as mental fitness develops. It is a decisive period youths become potent task forces to contribute to the nation's economy. As productive forces, if representatives of youths are taken aboard the task of policy making and their contributions are recognized, youths will be invaluable human assets.

To curb the deep-rooted, multifaceted and long-accumulated problems they are facing, youths have to be organized under vibrant associations and clubs as per the rights the constitution entitles them. Exploiting this opportunity and getting organized some are trouble shooting their common problems and seeing to the realization of their aspirations. In the absence of a democratic order, as it is hard to actualize development, youth associations and clubs must imbue the youth with nation's development,peace and democratic policies and strategies as well as policy options.

"When it comes to the role of such clubs and associations in cultivating democracy, youths under such structural set ups must nurture the habit of discussing ,listening and respecting divergent views," according to Public Relation Officer of Addis Ababa Youth Federation Abebaw Fiseha. Against the aforementioned backdrop youths will play quite a role in recalling elected officials that get off the track of democracy when discharging their administrative responsibilities.

In so doing, youths will see firsthand how democracy translates into action and view democracy in the light of democracy.

Professor Meresa Tsehaye, from the political Science Department of Mekle University youth clubs,regarding this issue says associations must serve as platforms

where youths deepen their knowledge on democracy and understands how the ideals of democracy translates into reality. He seconds Abebaw's viewpoint capitalizing on the need to sensitize the youth to be patient and themselves democratic when they ask for the observance of their rights and the fulfillment of their desires. They must voice their stance in a similar fashion. Towards the sprouting of the democratic order in the country and the maintenance of peace youth associations and clubs must stand guard.

A lecturer at college of Law and governance studies at the Addis Ababa's University Ato Sisay Mengistu on his part noted that the clubs and associations must facilitate ways to actively involve youths in expanding horizons on democracy as well as practicing it. Starting from establishing youth clubs and associations that defends their rights, youths must be instrumental in spearheading the democratization process underway in the the country. In ensuring the burgeoning of the budding democracy they have to work with the government,prevail on the government when it makes wrong turns and voice complaints via their associations when democratic ideals are eroded by any quarter.

Regarding benefits from a democratic order, studying and criticizing policies on development-oriented tasks,good governance related issue as well as economic advantages they have to draw attention towards issues beneficial to the youth and society. They have to check their implementation too. There are problems in well organizing youth associations, involving and enthusing them to stand up for their rights in a peaceful manner. As focus was not placed on basic interest of the youth, youths were a bit suspicious on the capacity of the associations to solve their problems,according to Ato Sisay Mengistu.

Alluding to the destructive path some youths lapsed into on the basis of economic and administrative problem prevalent in the country, he indicated that not being embraced by youth's association affects youths themselves. In deepening democracy the role of youths and their associations have to be vibrant. He ascribes the recent to dos to youth association's being on embryonic stage. Such associations could help youths to ask for wants in a democratic and civilized manner and thereby draw attention.

The presence of trigger-happy youths that quickly join to dos without reflections is indication enough the associations' lack of vibrancy.

The task of outreaching youths and keeping them aloof from destruction is mandatory. It is exigent to make youths buy the idea of settling differences round a horse-shoe table. In this regard ways have to be facilitated for youths who have the caliber and experience to come to the forefront.