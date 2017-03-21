Ethiopia: White T-Shirt Volunteers Introducing the QR Code

Although it seemed difficult, white t-shirt volunteers were there before Addis wake to the morning vibe, just before the rising of the sun . Bunch of traffic polices wander her and there to control the traffic flow for the upcoming event, professional athletes warm up, pastry and bakery business workers rush to serve the participants. Event organizing team just fix their eye and monitor closely the successful.

After a while, participants began to flow where they told to be at. As they informed, there is a clothing style competition on t-shirt, amazing, nice and terrible designed shown up.

It is the time the white t-shirt volunteers had to play their role. They distributed into participants, VIP guests, and media area's guidance.

Ethiopia has signed up to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UN is using the 2017women first run to promote the theme "BECAUSE SHE CAN" to celebrate women's achievement, courage and strength.

Great Ethiopian Run uses the event to promote its official facebook page by introducing the QR (Quick response) code. They also inform there will be a prize for winners, if the participants post their photos they capture during the event.

Apparently the participants would think understanding what QR code is complex. That was true, as one of the white t-shirt volunteers, Kaleab Tsegaye said, "what make it a difficult task is that it a new word for the participants, they never heard it before".

Women coming to have fun, and to celebrate and the volunteers stop them and ask them to like the facebook page and post their nice photos using the QR code. Some of them try it, and liked the page using the QR code, some of them ignore. And some of them promised to like the page after going home by saying "Not now!".

The t-shirts the volunteers wear had three QR codes, the first code take participants to the official facebook page through viber. The second code which "photos" written under, takes to the photos that posted or will posted. The third code has a word "results" under it. And it takes to the result of the competitions.

After the 5 km run ends, and women gathered to celebrate by dancing and shouting, the white t-shirt volunteers were very tired, but never stop to explain it. they continued "excuse me, can I have a minute?". Although the QR code promoted on the stage by the announcers,and well known figures bethelehem hagos and munit mesfin, it didn't decrease the duty of the volunteers.

The great run aims to get a minimum of 1000 likes on facebook from 11,000 participants.