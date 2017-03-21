Ethiopia: Russia Eyeing On Ethiopia's Energy Sector - Ambassador

Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Vsevolod Tkachenko said Russian companies crave to invest in Ethiopia is increasing while eyeing the energy sector as a priority.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ambassador Tkachenko stated that Ethiopia's rapid economic ascension lured Russian-based companies to do businesses here.

The ambassador said: "Our investors are keen on becoming part of the development in this country."

The ambassador who mentioned as some Russian companies have already engaged in investments in Ethiopia also attested that the Joint Technical Commission has played an instrumental role in enhancing the two countries economic relations.

The Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Trade Cooperation recent meeting was also helpful to Russia and Ethiopia in widening their engagement in the energy, science and technology fields while enhancing bilateral trade of the two.

The ambassador described the meeting "impressive" citing two memorandums of understanding already signed in culture and tourism and economic agreements in the pipeline.

The age-long Ethio-Russia relationship was upgraded when both countries opened their respective embassies in 1956, it was learnt.