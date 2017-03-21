Ethiopia: Addis Ababa Cycling Championship Concludes

Ethiopian Youth Sport Academy and Ethiopia Electric clubs win Addis Ababa Coca-Cola Sponsored Championship which came to an end Sunday around the National Stadium of the city.

The round race covers 40 km in both mountain and course race categories, according to the information from Addis Ababa Cycling Federation.

Ethiopia Electric club won the trophy in the male course cycling race category whereas the Ethiopian Youth Sport Academy has secured the trophy on the mountain race.

The race has been held for about a year in and out of Addis on a continuous basis in both sexes over the last whole year. It has given game opportunity for the youth and senior riders.

The Ethiopian Youth Sports Academy has also won the team male mountain championship in the day and receives a trophy from the guests of the day.

Yeka Sub-city Sport Club and Garad P.L.C have finished the race second and third and receives Silver and Bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia Electric, Ethiopian Youth Sport Academy and African Refuges Sport clubs have finished first to third in the male team course race category.

According to President of the Federation, the main aim of the championship which have managed to participate five clubs and young cyclists taking part with their private initiation is to produce young cyclists that will represent the city and their nation in international competitions in the future. He said adding the federation will do its level best to increase the number of tournaments to expand and develop the sport.

The race was held Sunday to commemorate victims on the aftermath of the recent waste disposal landslide which took the lives of over hundred citizens while injuring others at the commonly named Koshe slum area.

Public icons such as film actor Solomon Bogale, the renowned Cyclist Geremew Denboba and officials from Addis Ababa Youth and Sport Bureau as well as guests of honours were in attendance of the sporting event.