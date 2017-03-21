Ethiopia: Improving Resource Management to Ensure Sustainable Development

With 12 percent of global oil reserves, 40 percent of the planet's gold deposits, and about two-thirds of the world's most suitable land for farming and forests, Africa is apparently endowed with plenty of natural resources. In the flip side, the continent evidently wasn't able to develop these resources in a way they can serve for the maximum economic benefits to the continent's 1.2 billion population. Besides, the exploitation of the continent's rich and diverse natural resources, both on land and sea, has created several paradoxes.

In the meantime, "Over the last 60 years, in any particular year, between 40 and 60 per cent of on going internal armed conflicts have been linked to natural resources," reveal recent studies. Clearly, then, one of the most important and contentious issues Africa currently faces in the natural resource sector is how to reverse the misfortunes of exploitation and 'bring governance back' in ensuring the benefits of the the continent.

Economic growth, however, cannot be translated into sustainable development unless the governance of natural resources is improved on the continent and worldwide. A decade later, researches first highlighted the salience of natural resource governance. The Africa's economic agencies, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, African Development Bank, African Union, and United Nations Development Program have come to advocate the adoption of policies leading toward "developmental states" that are actively engaged in structural economic transformation.

An examination of the Resource Governance Index clearly shows that the endemic nature of deficit in the resource governance sector in many countries of the world, with many of the ill performers in resource governance from Africa. On top of that, these countries are from the most resource dependent countries, which makes the complication even worse. According to the same index, the governance deficit affects nearly 450 million poor people in the most resource dependent countries yet many of them from Africa.

The governance deficit witnessed in the African countries is a vicious addition combined with African poverty but not solely caused by lack of wealth. In conformity, the data shows six of the 11 top performers are middle-income countries: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago, showing that wealthy is not a precondition for good governance.

In a bid to understand and explain the challenges of resource governance in Africa, the Tana Forum chose to focus on the issue of Natural Resources Governance in Africa for the sixth summit scheduled to be channeled in April 2017 in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia. The forum will also seek to understand and explain why the exploitation of these resources is increasingly a source of tension and violence in ways that have profoundly disturbing impacts on peace and stability in the continent.

Further, it is said that the forum will facilitate a deliberation around how to conceive, design and implement a new set of governance frameworks and priorities to enrich or end the recurrent contradictions in the natural resource sector.

Besides, in looking forward, the Forum will explore the spectrum of new governance infrastructure, mechanisms and regimes required to ensure the effective management of Africa's natural resource sector.

The Forum is also an admirable platform for Ethiopia alongside other countries of the continent to oversee its natural resource governance system, as the country is endowed with plenty of the reserve. The key natural resources of Ethiopia include gold, copper, platinum, cement, crushed stone and many more, being a significant exporter of gold prominently from the country's largest gold mine found in Lega Dembi in the Oromia State, Guji Zone.

Moreover, Ethiopia is home to one of the highest deposits of natural gas in Africa despite not being exploited yet. Some parts of the country's geological structure resemble the oil and gas fields of the Middle East, particularly in the Ogaden basin.

Hence, in order to increase its foreign currency earnings, the government of Ethiopia set the strategic goal of increasing the exploitation of its formidable mineral resources potential ten-fold by 2023 in a bid to turn the sector into a backbone of the industry by 2020-2023, according to the Ministry of mines.

The strategies to reach this objective include delivering basic geological data to the civil and business sectors, attracting private investors in the development of the mining sector and issuing licenses to those engaged in mineral and petroleum operations. In addition, the development of mineral and geological energy resources of Ethiopia has to take place in an environmentally friendly manner and in collaboration with different stakeholders aimed at regulating the market, and at same time ensuring privileges to the local community.

Bettering the governance of natural resources, Ethiopia's economy depends exclusively on the increase in exports and more foreign investments, which will help reduce the country's dependency on imports and boost its mineral and mining sectors. The nation's plan to transform the economy to industialization is also vastly dependent on natural resources which entailas the fact that there is a need to double check our resource governace assuming the forum will come up with concrete findings and essential quick fix recommendations.