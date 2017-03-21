Ethiopia: Outreaching Drought Victims With Emergency Relief

Months ago a delegation comprising the government, United Nations and Non-Governmental Organizations had assessed the drought affected areas of the eastern and southern parts of arid areas of the country and proved that 5.6 million people are in need of emergency food assistance. The drought was triggered by below -average rainfall induced by the negative Indian Ocean Dipole caused by under water heat. To mitigate the problem, 948 million US dollar is required and the government as an initial allotment has spent 47.4 million US dollars.

Currently, a joint effort by the government and the donor communities is under way. The critically affected regions are the most marginalized arid zones with less infrastructures and water points and the emergency task is targeted to save lives and reduce morbidity due to drought and acute food insecurity. As it is known, the eastern and south-eastern part of the country have chronically suffered from shortage of rain and the ever increasing global warming and climate change further aggravate the situation.

Thus, mitigating the problem needs a coordinated effort among all stakeholders. The drought affects various sectors such as water, livestock, fodders, health, food, education etc. The non-availability of water has left humans and animals with no drinking water which forced them to resort for the utilization of unsanitary water which risks their lives. Such situation again triggers the outbreak of diseases which inflict heavy burden on the health centres.

The health centres which are less equipped with medical facilities and qualified human resources will face the challenge, which seems beyond their capacity. The absence of rain also changes the grazing land in to barren land, which leaves the livestock population to face the dire consequence. It is understood that, in the lowland areas the ratio of the size of cattle population to that of the grazing areas is not proportional.

The grazing area is less than the number of the livestock population and this situation forces the pastoral community to move from place to place searching for water and grazing lands. One could imagine the situation when adversity, such as drought, surfaces. In the pastoral community milk has more value than meat. Most pastorals, in addition to consuming milk, they use it as an extra means of income by providing it to the market.

Drought disrupts such kind of income generation and further harden the living of the pastorals. As the area is less integrated to the market, when drought hits, supplying cattle to the market is inconvenience. The absence of slaughter house in the nearby areas also put pastorals at a dis advantageous position. Currently, in the drought prone areas of Borena of the southern part of Ethiopia, the price of an ox or a cow has tumbled down t a few hundred birr. Under normal circumstances, the cost is more than ten thousand birr.

The livestock sector, one of the major branch of agriculture contributes about 10 per cent of the agricultural GDP. The nation exports slaughtered and live animals and earns hard currency. Hides and skin come from livestock. These inputs are also used as raw materials for leather and shoe industries. In the future, in order to exploit the excessive livestock resources, the manufacturing industry is expected be expanded. The government encourages its expansion, because, in addition to job creation it shores up the nation's scarcity of hard currency.

These all tell us maintaining the livestock sector has numerous benefit in boosting the economy. However, whenever the sector is threatened by drought, we can imagine the loss the country incurs. Currently, among others, to address such problems in the livestock sector due to drought is de-stalking the live stock through selling to the market and slaughtering taken as a way out. With this, saving the byproducts of animals is possible. However, for a long-lasting solution building the nation's water retaining capacity and utilizing modern ways should be taken as a way out.

The other sector critically affected by drought is education. The disruption of life in the community due to drought forces students to interrupt their education. When the situation worsens the community might be forced to leave their places. Currently, information is released that because of drought thousands of people are dislocated from their abodes. According to Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Agency's report, last year, 138 schools in Oromia and 13 in Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples states were closed due to lack of water and school feeding.

Recent information also reveals that, 147,366 school children are internally displaced in states such as Afar, Oromia and Somali. To alleviate the problem the government, in collaboration with the cooperation of donors, has targeted children in the age bracket 4-18 to benefit from emergency school feeding programme and is being implemented.

In sum, drought has been a recurrent phenomena for decades not only in our country but also in several countries and the absence of water has a multifaceted impact in several sectors. Hence, to bring the long-lasting solution developing climate-resilient water sector should be strengthened. Outreaching drought victims with emergency relief, a priority agenda.