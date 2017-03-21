21 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia Committed to Deepen EU Ties - Premier

By Bilal Derso

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said Ethiopia committed to strengthen its strategic partnership with the European Union (EU).

The prime minister made the remark recently while he held talks with a delegation led by EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini.

The premier told the delegation that Ethiopia has a strong desire to deepen its cooperation with EU on different sectors including poverty eradication, democratization, regional peace and stability as well as migration.

Hailemariam called on EU to consolidate its support for expansion of social services and efforts Ethiopia has exerted to provide humanitarian care for ever-increasing refugees.

Regarding State of Emergency(SoE),He told the delegation that: "It has played a big role in normalizing situations and averting signs of disorder."

Moreover, Hailemariam informed the delegation about the recent changes made in the SoE.

The premier briefed the delegation on the political and economic reform the country has been undertaking including political dialogue with oppositions and efforts to create more jobs as well as combating migration.

Following the discussion, EU's high representative Federica Mogherini told journalists that EU appreciates Ethiopia's roles in addressing humanitarian and security challenges in the East African region.

Mogherini affirmed EU's commitment to work closely with Ethiopia in the effort to withstand the current drought and extend humanitarian aid to refugees in the region.

Mogherini applauded the current political dialogue between the ruling party and opposition.

She said: "EU appreciates and encourages Ethiopia's engagement in the establishment of political platform and dialogue with the opposition. We consider as the direct way to go and we express our strongest support to Ethiopia's determination in this path."

The two sides also exchanged views on working together to support Somalia's peace process and other regional issues.

