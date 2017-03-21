Somalia: PM Unveils New Cabinet

The Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre has announced Tuesday his cabinet, reinstating former ministers in the new line-up. The PM unveiled 52-member cabinet, including officials who held positions in the past governments, according to the statement from the office of the Prime Minister.

The cabinet awaits an approval from the Federal Parliament of Somalia 30th March, before it formally takes the oath of office. There are 19 MPs appointed as ministers, while the women got six ministerial posts in the new cabinet line-up which is bigger than expected.

The new cabinet is made up of 27 Ministers, 15 State Ministers, mostly political novices and reinstated ministers. There are also Deputy Ministers.

Somali PM Hassan Ali Kheyre has called on public and Parliament to support his new cabinet.