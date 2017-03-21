Ethiopia: University Effort Declines Female Dropouts

Arba Minch University said its effort of narrowing gender gap has improved female students' academic performance.

University Gender Affairs Director Senait Sahile told The Ethiopian Herald that various tasks directed towards alleviating gender disparity are underway to ensure equal participation of female students in all social, economic and political aspects of the university's activities.

"Female students are given life skill and stress management training which help them overcome challenges they encounter," the director said.

Experience sharing session is additional instrument the university employ to build students' self-confidence, she pointed out, mentioning as notable female leaders and graduating students are usually invited to this purpose. She mentioned as Ambassador Genet Zewide was one of their visitors.

"Each year, such experience sharing workshops influenced the decisions of hundreds of students who previously felt that they cannot succeed in education to pursue their studies successfully," Senait said.

To improve female students' academic performance, a 12-16 hour tutor is given on each course for about 85% of them based on their specific interest.

The University in collaboration with two NGOs helps female students with financial constraints by paying pocket money. It also attaches due attention to female students with disabilities by providing them accessible dormitory and allowing them to decide their roommates.

Regarding gender violence, the university also provides training to the entire community. "We have admonished every one in the university not to commit gender violence. And an instructor lost his job after he was proven guilty of such violence, while another one received a warning letter, she highlighted.

Due to these efforts, the number of successful female students has increased. For instance, the rate which stood at 20.46 % in 2009/10 academic year, sharply declines to 5.2 % now.

Taking the role of female instructors in tackling gender disparity into consideration, the university increased their number to 167 from only 33 in 2009, according to Senit.

In addition, one of the six top positions of the University is assumed by female, while seven females have filled middle level managerial positions.

The University is currently offering 10 PhD, over 70 graduate and over 70 undergraduate courses.