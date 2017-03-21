Sudan: Explosion Near North Darfur Capital Wounds Seven

El Fasher — Seven people were injured in an explosion west of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, last weekend. One of the victims is in a critical condition.

The group of locals was on its way to chase down camel thieves in Abu Nahla, west of El Fasher, the Commissioner reported to the press yesterday.

Commissioner El Tijani Abdallah Saleh called on residents to remain cautious of unfamiliar objects they come across out in the open, as they can be unexploded ordnances (UXO). He asked people to not touch such objects and report their location to local authorities.

Years of conflict have left Darfur and other war-torn areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout the region (and elsewhere in our reception area) not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other ammunition found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to a camp elder, Unamid and/or the local police.