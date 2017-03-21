21 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 'Cancer Among Biggest Challenges for Sudan' - Health Minister

Khartoum — The Sudanese Health Minister said that the rate of cancer in the country is rising. At least 13,000 cases are registered in hospitals every year.

Minister Bahar Idris Abu Garda disclosed the cancer rate following a meeting with doctors on how to control cancer on Monday. The Second Vice-President of the Republic, Hasabo Mohamed Abdelrahman, said that one of the biggest challenges facing his country is the high rate of cancer.

"The Sudanese government has provided 50 types of cancer drugs and free treatment for kidney and heart, and for children under five years old," Abdelrahman told the press.

El Gezira

In early September, a survey carried out by the Sudanese Ministry of Health in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed a growing number of cancer cases in the country. This year the Cancer Hospital in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira state, reported the admission of more than 160 new cases of cancer in January alone. Also the director of the People's Corporation for Patients with Kidney Failure in El Gezira reported an increase in the numbers of renal diseases patients.

Farmers in the state told this station that they assume the use and storage of certain pesticides have resulted in the rise of cancer cases in El Gezira.

Waiting lists

"Cancer patients face difficulties in Sudan," the director of Zarra Hospital, Prof. Dafallah Abu Idris, said. "There are deficiencies in some surgeries, especially brain cancer surgery, with a huge waiting lists."

There is, however, an expansion in the treatment services for cancer patients in Sudan after the establishment of a specialised centre in Khartoum and four centres in the states, the director pointed out to journalists.

He added that the medicines provided to patients in Sudan are "free" and are imported from other countries.

Sudan

