21 March 2017

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles: A Love Story With Seychelles - Claude Pavard Celebrates 40 Years of Island Enchantment

Tagged:

Related Topics

In his recently launched publication on the Seychelles, well-known French cinema director, photographer and reporter Claude Pavard recalls what he has seen and discovered throughout his voyages to the islands.

"The book illustrates different aspects of the Creole way of life and that of islanders, as well as everything I have lived and experienced since I first arrived on the islands on the 1st of January 1978," says Pavard.

He added that: "I have also recounted the extraordinary story of the coco de mer and my unique adventure on Aldabra, a world heritage site declared by the UNESCO."

The new book was launched in a ceremony at the Eden Bleu on the eastern cost of the main island Mahe and is already on sale in bookshops in Seychelles. The ceremony was attended by top officials from the ministry of tourism as well as close friends of the author.

Pavard said that through this book he is inviting readers to discover his adopted country - Seychelles. He said that the beauty and uniqueness of the islands have all been captured in this love story.

The book, which is the fourth in a series on Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, took two years to realise and it portrays happy memories of island life.

The collection of photos in the book shows well-known people, events, flora, fauna as well as different scenes, from both the inner and outer islands.

Some scenes are that of activities like the harvesting of guano and coconut, a once economically viable activity in the islands.

The three other publications inspired by the islands from Claude Pavard are: Seychelles: A bird's eye view, Seychelles from one island to another, and The Seychelles archipelago. They can all be purchased on the www.amazon.com and www.abebooks.co.uk websites.

Pavard, who was born in Algeria, started his career with the European Union in Brussels, Belgium before moving into journalism, television production and photography with a special focus on the African continent and the Indian Ocean islands.

Seychelles

New Chief of Petroseychelles Sets Oil Exploration At the Top of Agenda

Bringing back oil companies to restart active exploration in the Seychelles' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is at the top… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.