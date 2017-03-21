Angola: National Campaign for Electoral Registration in Universities Opens

Luanda — The national campaign turned to the promotion of the electoral registration in universities, to cover students and lecturers, was opened last Monday, in Luanda, by the minister of Youth and Sports, Albino da Conceição José.

The campaign, whose opening ceremony took place in the private Lusíadas University, will run until March 25 and it is expected that by the end of it about 200,000 students will be registered to vote countrywide.

Albino da Conceição said that the initiative will mark a crucial step in the mobilisation of university students and lecturers in this final month of the voter registration process.

Angop has learnt that several brigades will be set up in the universities to enable the registration of the highest number of students possible.

"We are Angolans and the homeland is above any other interest", encouraged the minister.

On the occasion, the Principal of the Lusíadas University, Mário Pinto de Andrade, explained that this process will only end well if all eligible adults get registered to vote.