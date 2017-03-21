21 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: National Campaign for Electoral Registration in Universities Opens

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The national campaign turned to the promotion of the electoral registration in universities, to cover students and lecturers, was opened last Monday, in Luanda, by the minister of Youth and Sports, Albino da Conceição José.

The campaign, whose opening ceremony took place in the private Lusíadas University, will run until March 25 and it is expected that by the end of it about 200,000 students will be registered to vote countrywide.

Albino da Conceição said that the initiative will mark a crucial step in the mobilisation of university students and lecturers in this final month of the voter registration process.

Angop has learnt that several brigades will be set up in the universities to enable the registration of the highest number of students possible.

"We are Angolans and the homeland is above any other interest", encouraged the minister.

On the occasion, the Principal of the Lusíadas University, Mário Pinto de Andrade, explained that this process will only end well if all eligible adults get registered to vote.

Angola

Cunene Governor Appeals to Businessmen to Invest More in Province

The governor of Cunene, Kundi Paihama, on Saturday in the Namacunde municipality called on national and foreign… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.