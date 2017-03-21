Mauritius: Consultative Workshop On Sustainable Waste Management

press release

A one-day consultative workshop on the Development of a Strategy and Action Plan for Waste Management and Resource Recovery in Mauritius, with the objective of tapping the potential of energy recovery from waste, kicked off this morning at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port-Louis.

Organised by the Ministry of Social Security, National Solidarity, and Environment and Sustainable Development, the Workshop gathered participants including representatives of the Solid Waste Sector, the private sector and NGOs to discuss and develop a framework to address the waste crisis situation.

With the onset of the waste crisis of Mare Chicose landfill that will reach saturation in 2019, a Strategy and Action Plan for solid waste management and resource recovery system, including segregation and recycling is being developed with the collaboration of Agence Francaise de Development (AFD).

Speaking at the opening of the Workshop, the Minister of Social Security, National Solidarity, and Environment and Sustainable Development, Mr Etienne Sinatambou, underlined that this endeavour aims at better handling the volume of waste so as to make Mauritius a model of sustainable development by meeting the environmental sustainability targets of the Millennium Development Goals.

To this end, underlined Mr Sinatambou, it is important to establish an integrated approach, in order to deal with the increasing volume of waste and the mounting cost of handling new types of waste such as non-degradable and toxic waste that hinder sustainable development.

While referring to the current situation in Mauritius, he pointed out that 475,000 tonnes of waste was produced in 2016, amounting to 370 kg per inhabitants. Only 6.25 %, approximately 30,000 tonnes could be deviated through compost and recycling, underlined the Minister.

Hence the need, he said, of having an integrated approach consisting of an efficient process of waste reduction, collection, recycling, retrieving, disposal whilst dealing with waste as a resource, to avoid any waste crisis.

The Minister also pointed out that Government has been working closely with the AFD to step up proactive actions by finding feasible solutions and planned interventions. He added that the financial support of AFD has boosted local efforts and motivation to undertake this core mission that was a priority of yesterday and will remain a priority of tomorrow.

He concluded by exhorting the population to take risks by opting for a new waste management system. A society that optimises recycling will back the continuous flow of a clean environment, he stated.