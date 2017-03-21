Tanzania: Makongo Sparkle in Dar Volleyball League

ON form Makongo continue to stamp authority in the ongoing Dar es Salaam Volleyball Association (DAREVA) Senior League with unbeaten run at National Indoor Stadium.

This weekend, Makongo defeated CDS Park by 3-1 sets in the men's category to collect three important points. Coached by a veteran tactician, Yusuph Mkarambati, the team has won all its two matches so far.

Their first win, also 3-1 was notched over iP Sports a week ago at the same venue. Coach Mkarambati said he was happy with his team's performance. He said that: "Makongo has become a very strong team; with current form they can beat any team."

In other match iP Sports bounced back from a slumber to beat Police Marine 3-1. Marine suffered their second consecutive defeat of the league. The team also lost 3-1 to the defending champions, Jeshi Stars last week.

Chui also recorded their second win with easy 3-0 victory over Mjimwema in another men's category battle. According to Mkarambati, who also serves as a DAREVA secretary, several matches that were supposed to be staged over the weekend have been postponed.

He said they suspended the match to enable Jeshi Stars, Tanzania Prisons and JKT both men's and ladies to travel to Zanzibar to participate in the Military Games.

The secretary said that the absence of six teams will affect the league's fixture at least for two weeks including this weekend. But, according to him, the fixture will return to normal next week.

The long-run League has been played in two phases and the best four teams from men and women's categories will qualify for the ply off stage.