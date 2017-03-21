Tanzania: Teachers Link Mass Failure in Exams to Drug Abuse

MASS failure in exams in secondary schools is partly due to students engaging in illicit drugs including alcohol during class hours instead of focusing on their studies.

The observation was made by some teachers at Dahan Secondary School to Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Saidi Meck Sadiki, while sharing with him their opinions on why their students are not excelling in exams.

The teachers cited their Form IV last year students who did not perform to their expectations in the last National Examination, where they failed in the district as well as in the region's hierarchy out of many schools which sat for the same papers.

According to the results released by the National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta), the school ranked 2,374 out of 2,380 in the country at the bottom. Mr Sadiki visited the institution to listen to its staff and other stakeholders on how to assist the school improve its performance and restore its past image.

The teachers told the RC that some students had been using some illicit drugs in the institution even during class hours, making them become drunk and doze in classes.

One of the teachers, Ms Elizabeth Assenga, said a good number of them have been reported drunk in the school while classes are in sessions.

She also said some of them have been engaging in love affairs and conspiring to attack teachers who dared to confront them to desist from such ill practices.