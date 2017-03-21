21 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: DSE Turnover Soars

DAR ES SALAAM Stock Exchange (DSE) posted a turnover increase of almost 30 times in a week ending last Friday.

The bourse trading was overshadowed by Vodacom IPO since the beginning of the year after the news that the leading telecom staged to offload its 25 per cent to public.

DSE weekly Market report showed that turnover increased from 1.3bn/- to 32bn/- shares trade in a single week ending last Friday pushed up by activities on TBL, Twiga Cement and DSE counters.

TBL share trading dominated the trading in the week under microscope by moving 99.3 per cent of total market and followed by Twiga Cement 0.4 per cent and DSE 0.2 per cent.

TBL share also appreciated 4.3 per cent to 12,000/- from 11,500/-a stock. DSE and Twiga share prices remained unchanged. The price change of TBL pushed up Industry and Allied Index (IA) by 81 points to 4,615 points.

The brewer share also assisted to elevate Tanzania Share Index (TSI), capturing domestic listed firm activities, by 43 points to 3,568 points by last Friday.

Also, DSE all share index (DSEI) walked north in the week under correspondence by 54 points to rise from 2,212 points to 2,266 points. DSEI appreciation was attributed to share gaining of Acacia by 5.5 per cent, KCB Bank 8.0 per cent and TBL 4.3 per cent.

