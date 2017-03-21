21 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ndanda Target League Survival

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

SURVIVAL in the Premier League has become a target for the relegation threatened Ndanda FC after losing hopes to win one of the top positions.

The team's Head Coach, Abdul Mingange said they will fight tooth and nail to ensure they get good results in the remaining five matches so that the team remains in Premiership next season.

Speaking to The 'Daily News' yesterday, Mingange said Ndanda FC players are back in Mtwara after a six-day holiday.

"All players have returned to the camp ready to resume training, most players are in good shape except Hipat Hamis who is nursing injuries," he said.

He said the team is threatened by relegation, hence the immediate war at the moment is fight for a survival. The coach has issued warning to the Tanzania Football Federation(TFF) to be careful with referees so as to curb match-fixing, whose cases mostly occur in the last stages of the league.

Ndanda FC will play against Stand United, then Mwadui before locking horns with Tanzania Prisons and Mbeya City.

Tanzania

Tanzania Doctors to Help Kenya Recover from Health Sector Strike

Tanzania has announced a plan to send 500 doctors to Kenya after a doctors' strike paralyzed health services in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.