SURVIVAL in the Premier League has become a target for the relegation threatened Ndanda FC after losing hopes to win one of the top positions.

The team's Head Coach, Abdul Mingange said they will fight tooth and nail to ensure they get good results in the remaining five matches so that the team remains in Premiership next season.

Speaking to The 'Daily News' yesterday, Mingange said Ndanda FC players are back in Mtwara after a six-day holiday.

"All players have returned to the camp ready to resume training, most players are in good shape except Hipat Hamis who is nursing injuries," he said.

He said the team is threatened by relegation, hence the immediate war at the moment is fight for a survival. The coach has issued warning to the Tanzania Football Federation(TFF) to be careful with referees so as to curb match-fixing, whose cases mostly occur in the last stages of the league.

Ndanda FC will play against Stand United, then Mwadui before locking horns with Tanzania Prisons and Mbeya City.